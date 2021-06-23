Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

It's time to update and improve the annual Medicare trustees' report

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nu9L0_0adP2CTi00
© Getty Images

The Medicare trustees’ 2021 report could come any day now. It will detail the financial state of the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund, which finances Medicare beneficiaries’ hospitalization (Part A) services. It is not expected to bring glad tidings.

Last year, the trustees reported that the program spent $328.3 billion in 2019 — about $1,000 for every man, woman and child in the U.S. They also warned that, absent reform, the trust fund would become insolvent in 2026, unable to pay for all its promised benefits.

The report also assesses the state of the Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) trust fund (Parts B and D), which finances physician and outpatient medical services and beneficiaries’ drug coverage. In 2019, those programs spent $467.9 billion — about $1,400 per American. The trustees warned that SMI spending was soaring, outpacing inflation and economic growth, and imposing big future financial burdens on beneficiaries and taxpayers alike.

No wonder so many are anxious to see this year’s report. Unfortunately, they’ve had to wait too long. Once again, the Medicare trustees report is late.

By law, Congress is supposed to receive the report on April 1 of each year. Recently, however, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, delayed reporting has become routine.

Timeliness matters. Both the White House and the Congress need time to prepare any legislative response to the trustees’ findings, addressing and resolving any financial difficulties afflicting Medicare. While the congressional calendar is crowded with appropriations bills and competing presidential and legislative priorities, House and Senate members cannot afford to shortchange the interests of 65 million beneficiaries and the more than 144 million taxpayers who fund their coverage and care.

Based on the Biden administration’s FY 2022 budget request, government actuaries estimate the Medicare’s total cost will increase to $995 billion — about $3,100 per person in the U.S.

Eating up ever larger chunks of federal tax dollars, Medicare is by far the largest “payer” in American health care. Because of its dominance in provider payment – and the large and demanding patient population it serves – the program strongly influences private markets, doctors, hospitals and other medical professionals. Every American is affected, then, by what does or does not happen within the program.

Perhaps the current statutory April 1 deadline is unrealistic. Maybe it simply does not allow the trustees or the staff at the Office of the Actuary enough time to do the work required to produce a report of such magnitude.

If an April 1 deadline is unrealistic, Congress should determine why and set a more appropriate date. Lawmakers could, for example, set the deadline at Sept. 30, the end of each fiscal year. This would encourage the president’s budget team to take cognizance of the trustees’ timely findings, and work through the fall to incorporate relevant Medicare recommendations in the president’s budget submission to Congress in the following calendar year.

There’s a second administrative problem to be addressed: the absence of two, independent public trustees, a Democrat and a Republican. Appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, their job is to evaluate and co-sign the annual Medicare report. And, if they so desire, they may write an independent assessment.

The last two independent trustees were Dr. Charles Blahous of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and Dr. Robert Reischauer of the Urban Institute, equally outstanding appointments. Yet these two positions have been vacant since 2015. Since then, only administration officials have signed off on this vital report.

In 1983, the National Commission on Social Security Reform, which secured a successful bipartisan agreement on Social Security reform, recognized that appointing two individuals from outside the executive branch on a bipartisan basis would be sound public policy — that these independent participants would help to instill confidence in the integrity of the giant Medicare and Social Security trust funds.

Make no mistake. The annual Medicare trustees' reports are excellent products. Without fail, they produce a treasure trove of data and analysis. Their quality reflects the dedication, patriotism and professionalism of the hardworking staff of the Office of the Actuary at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Nonetheless, given the gravity of the program and Medicare’s outsized impact on the health care sector of the economy, the timely appointment of public trustees is essential. The American people need and deserve an independent assessment of Medicare’s financial condition.

Partisan gridlock over such appointments is unacceptable. President Biden should act quickly to nominate – and the Senate should expeditiously confirm – two independent trustees to evaluate the Social Security and Medicare programs. Medicare patients and American taxpayers deserve no less.

Robert E. Moffit is a senior fellow in domestic studies at The Heritage Foundation.

The Hill

The Hill

253K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Smi#American#Democratic#Republican#The White House#Fy 2022#The Mercatus Center#George Mason University#The Urban Institute#Medicaid Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Social Security
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Let states innovate for Medicaid programs that put patients first

In 2010, former President Obama and Congressional Democrats told Hoosiers, and all Americans, that the Affordable Care Act will save them money and provide greater access to care. In the following 11 years, we have instead seen a costly overhaul of the Medicaid and Medicare systems resulting in higher premiums, decreased access to health care providers caused by narrowed insurance networks, and lessened access to beneficial drugs. In short, promises made were not promises kept.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Medicare plan spells trouble for the whole system

The Supreme Court has once again upheld the Affordable Care Act. Now, President Biden and congressional democrats are looking to put their own mark on the nation’s health care system. The administration recently proposed lowering Medicare’s eligibility age, and Senate Democrats are apparently eager to include the reform in their forthcoming $6 trillion reconciliation bill.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many working-age people assume that Medicare covers just about every kind of health care that an older person may need. Some of the biggest gaps involve dental, vision and hearing services. Medicare does not cover dental cleanings or root canals. It doesn’t cover everyday eyeglasses and contact lenses. It doesn’t cover hearing aids.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Pricey drugs paid by Medicare lack cost-effectiveness data

Nearly $50 billion or a third of Medicare Part D costs in 2016 were for drugs with absent cost-effectiveness analyses, according to a report from JAMA Network Open. Why it matters: The lack of a quality analysis that weighs the relative cost with outcomes of these drugs may create hurdles toward efforts aimed at addressing drug spending in terms of value.
Healthmauinow.com

State Provides Free Help with Medicare Enrollment Decisions

The Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program and the SHIP National Technical Center are providing free Medicare enrollment help through its Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 23, 2021. Participants may attend for any length of time. “Are you turning age 65 soon?...
HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Medicaid's warning on government healthcare

One reason why Medicaid isn't so good is that many doctors won't actually accept Medicaid patients. If you rely upon the health insurance system for the poor, you'll likely not be able to get medical treatment in many places. Seeing as medical coverage is designed to provide access to treatment when needed, the system doesn't seem to work all that well. This is not a good thing. After all, a bit of bad luck, and one of us could be relying on Medicaid.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Using Medicaid to protect inheritances

The number of Americans over 65 increases by about 4,000 each day, causing the finances of many government programs to become more precarious. While Social Security and Medicare receive the most attention, a growing concern is the reliance on Medicaid to pay the nation’s long-term care needs. Medicaid pays nearly...
Health ServicesPosted by
Fortune

The sorry state of hospital pricing transparency in America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Six months after a federal rule for “empowering patients” took effect, new research shows that hardly anyone has been much empowered—nor should anyone expect to be anytime soon. The landmark rule, issued by the Center...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Gus Bilirakis Introduces the Addressing Social Determinants in Medicare Advantage Act

Last week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., introduced the “Addressing Social Determinants in Medicare Advantage Act.”. The congressman’s office offered some of the rationales behind his proposal after he brought it out, noting the bill “encourages Medicare Advantage programs to offer supplemental benefits to address social determinants of health.”. “There...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Number Of Available Medicare Advantage Plans Increases

The number of Medicare Advantage plans available in the United States increased by 13 percent over the prior year according to data reported by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. There are now 3,500 Medicare Advantage (MA) plans nationally up 402 from 2020 according to the organization's latest analysis....
Healthcarolinajournal.com

Medicaid transformation finally complete with transition to managed care

After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Rejects Medicare Case Testing Chevron’s Scope

The Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a dispute over Medicare reimbursements for hospitals that had the potential to limit agencies’ rulemaking power. The dispute stemmed from a final rule issued in 2018 that made $600 million in cuts to Medicare payments hospitals get for providing services at off-site outpatient clinics. The Department of Health and Human Services said its interpretation of a Medicare provision allowed it to reduce reimbursement rates to control an unnecessary increase in the volume of evaluation and management services provided at these facilities.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

UnitedHealthcare walks back policy that would deny ER coverage

UnitedHealthcare is delaying a new policy that would have declined or limited coverage of an emergency room visit if the visit was found to be non-emergent after the fact. Driving the news: The largest U.S. health insurer came under fire from provider and hospital groups who said the policy came at a particularly bad time, given that many patients might still be avoiding seeking appropriate care because of lingering COVID fears.
HealthWinston-Salem Journal

N.C. Medicaid transformation program launches Thursday

The state’s game-changing Medicaid transition program debuts Thursday for an estimated 1.6 million to 1.8 million North Carolinians. Medicaid recipients were allowed to choose between four statewide prepaid health plans (PHP) for their physical and behavioral health coverage, or have a plan selected for them. The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker...
PoliticsHammond Daily Star

Let's fix Medicare sign-up process

Each year, an obscure federal rule forces thousands of seniors to pay penalties for the rest of their lives simply because they made an honest mistake while signing up for Medicare. That number will rise unless Congress modernizes the program's enrollment process. Seniors are twice as likely to be working...
Congress & CourtsForbes

Proposal: Give Every Baby $1,000

Should every baby get $1,000? Senator Cory Booker says “yes.”. Here’s what you need to know. In February, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) reintroduced the American Opportunity Accounts Act. Under this proposed legislation, every American child would get a federally-funded savings account — also called a Baby bond — that will grow each year depending on family income. The goal is to make economic opportunity a birthright for every American and to help close the racial wealth gap.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Government health coverage might now exceed private coverage in US

The United States might be at the point where government health coverage exceeds private health insurance. Roughly 150 million people have some form of taxpayer-subsidized health insurance, while about 153 million have employer-provided coverage, a recent analysis by Yahoo Finance found. The analysis, though, left out the 9 million employees and their dependents who are enrolled in the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, which would mean that 159 million people have taxpayer-subsidized coverage.