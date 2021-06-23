Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lawmakers OK new class of dental therapists

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPjJ0_0adP282300 Oregon would join eight other states to create mid-level positions under a bill headed to Gov. Brown.

A new class of dental therapists, working under the supervision of dentists, would provide basic services to patients under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown.

Oregon lawmakers passed House Bill 2528 — the House by a 45-11 vote Wednesday, June 23, and the Senate by a 20-9 vote the previous day — after they narrowed the scope of practice and expanded training opportunities, according to its chief sponsor.

Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland and the Legislature's only tribal member, said dental therapists would provide services to low-income people and rural residents who often lack access to it.

"This bill would create a mid-level dental care provider that would deliver appropriate dental care, with the scope of their training approved by the Commission on Dental Accreditation," she said. "A licensed dental therapist would be supervised by a dentist to provide care that will allow many health-care crises to be avoided and to ensure rural Oregonians they have the services they need."

Dental therapists are akin to physician assistants in medicine. They will undergo the special training to perform the basics of dental care, such as exams, fillings, and simple extractions of teeth. They will work under the supervision of a dentist. They will differ from dental hygienists, who clean teeth and perform exams.

"This bill reflects the evidence that unequivocally shows that where dental therapists are providing care, access is increased and oral health outcomes are improved," Amy Coplen said. She is the director of Pacific University's School of Dental Hygiene Studies, which is leading one of Oregon's two dental therapy pilot projects.

Licenses for dental therapists who complete accredited programs will be issued by the Oregon Board of Dentistry starting in 2025. They would have to spend at least half their time working with underserved populations, or in areas with shortages of health professionals.

What foes said

The Oregon Dental Association was neutral on the bill. But the Legislature's two dentist members opposed it.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod of Lyons, who is retired, recounted an incident during which a patient had to go to the hospital after what turned out to be an overdose of insulin and other drugs in an apparent attempt to take his own life.

"He wouldn't be alive today if that had been a dental therapist," Girod said. "So ask yourself this question when you vote: Would you go to a dental therapist? If the answer is no, then don't tell poor people to go to a dental therapist. Raise the reimbursement rate."

As a state representative back in 1993, Girod voted for initial funding of the Oregon Health Plan, which promised to reimburse medical providers more fully for their services. Girod said that although he accepted Oregon Health Plan patients, other dentists did not — and state reimbursement rates were inadequate to cover his costs.

Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Sanchez said in an April 27 debate, only about 40% of Oregon Health Plan recipients were able to see a dentist.

Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Lowell, also complained about recent cuts by the Oregon Health Authority in payments for dental care.

Hayden, a dental surgeon and rancher, voted for the bill in committee, but against it both times in the full House.

Despite changes in both chambers, he said, "We got close. But I am still opposed to this bill.

"I have concerns about that rare occasion that could take place when the dentist isn't in the building and that patients being provided (service) in our low-income or rural areas, as this bill specifically calls out, do not have the equity in health care that they would have had if the OHA hadn't cut the budget."

As a nurse practitioner, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn, said she has seen patients administered antibiotics and painkillers to combat infection and alleviate pain until they can obtain dental care.

"We have to pass this bill that has been worked on for years," Prusak, who leads the House Health Care Committee, said. "It is going to increase access to dental therapy in this state."

Eight states now license dental therapists.

Oregon has been searching for alternatives to dental care for a decade, since the 2011 Legislature authorized the Oregon Health Authority to start pilot projects.

One such project started up in 2016, when the state agency allowed the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board to develop training of dental health aide therapists with the Alaska Dental Therapy Educational Program. The Alaska program, which started in 2004, also provided help for tribes in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

"We are ready to move out of the pilot stage," Dr. Miranda Davis said in a statement. She is with the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board. "Dental therapists have been safely serving tribal communities here in Oregon since 2017. This bill paves the way for any underserved community in Oregon to benefit from care closer to home."

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

NOTE: Oregon Dental Association says it was neutral on the final bill, instead of taking no stand.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Community Policy
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
52
Followers
242
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Dental Hygiene#House#Senate#Democrat#Oregonians#Pacific University#Republican#The Oregon Health Plan#Oha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers OK a slew of bills to change police practices

But key figure says further efforts are up to state and local agencies and officers themselves. Oregon lawmakers continued during their recently concluded session to build on the measures they passed a year ago to overhaul policing practices. They passed more than a dozen bills, adding to what they did...
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

Lawmakers OK letting students repeat year because of COVID

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawmakers are sending the governor a bill to let Pennsylvania parents decide whether to have their children repeat a year of school. It's a measure designed to help children catch up after a year of schooling disrupted by the pandemic. The Senate voted 50 to 0 on Thursday for the proposal.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Lawmakers OK bill to create consumer-owned utility

AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature on Wednesday enacted a bill that will give voters the opportunity to replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power with the proposed publicly owned Pine Tree Power Co. come fall. The bill was enacted under the hammer in the House of Representatives and by an...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Watch Oregon politics heat up in summer sun

Gun control initiative, Capitol reopening and redistricting on the state menu for a busy legislative off-season.Summer is normally a relatively quiet time in Oregon politics. But 2021 has been about as abnormal as a year can be. The Legislature adjourned June 26, a day before Salem recorded a record-shattering high temperature of 117 degrees. Politics remains broiling as well, with a special session in September to decide Oregon's political map for the next decade, electioneering for 2022 gearing up, and the reopening of the Oregon Capitol to the public. Some of the front-burner issues in the weeks ahead: Clock running...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers OK more than $700 million for housing needs

They go beyond immediate crises of evictions and foreclosures to boost housing supply and homeownership. Oregon lawmakers have approved more than $700 million for housing needs that go beyond the emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to avoiding evictions and foreclosures, the 2021 Legislature aimed at increasing the...
U.S. PoliticsWRAL

NC lawmakers give medical marijuana first OK

A key Senate committee gave overwhelming approval Wednesday to a proposal to allow marijuana use in North Carolina for certain medical conditions and to set up a state network for supply and distribution of the drug. Reporter: Laura Leslie.
Healthstateofreform.com

More than 750,000 Virginia adults gain new Medicaid dental benefit

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that more than 750,000 adult Medicaid members will have access to comprehensive dental services under a benefit that begins July 1, 2021. The Governor celebrated the launch of the new adult dental benefit during an event at the Capital Area Health Network’s Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center in Richmond. Gov. Northam announced:
Dayton, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

New dental option set to open in Dayton

Shane McGuire was clear about where he wanted things headed when he first imagined adding a dental clinic to the roster of medical services in Dayton. McGuire is CEO of the Columbia County Health System, and Dayton General Hospital is his primary province. With the grand opening for the Columbia...
Charitieswsiu.org

New Grant Program Will Fund Dental Care for Kids

Illinois organizations helping children get dental care are being invited to apply for a new program that will commit 4 million dollars to improving the oral health of kids in the state. The Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation and the Delta Dental Foundation of Illinois are partnering together to fund the...
Health Serviceswvtf.org

New Medicaid Dental Coverage is About Public Health, too

750,000 Virginians who use Medicaid are set to gain more comprehensive dental coverage July 1st, in a policy that experts say could improve public health outcomes and costs to the healthcare system. 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance, according to the Virginia HealthCare Foundation. People enrolled in Medicaid request...
Richmond, VAwydaily.com

Gov. Northam Announces New Dental Benefit for Virginians

RICHMOND — On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than 750,000 adult Virginians will gain new dental benefits through Virginia’s Medicaid program. Starting July 1, adult Virginians who are eligible for full Medicaid benefits have access to more providers as well as dental services. These benefits...
Brewster, WAOmak Chronicle

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Three Rivers Hospital is seeking a full-time Occupational Therapist. This position practices in the hospital and/or clinic setting for inpatient and/or outpatient care. Includes oversight of the hospital swing bed program. A bachelor’s degree in Occupational Therapy from an accredited/AOTA approved OT program is required, and studies were accredited by the APTA. Current WA State OT license. Two years’ work experience preferred. BLS required. Must have strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Politicsohiohouse.gov

House-Senate Panel OKs New State Budget

COLUMBUS – Education reform, meaningful tax relief and investments to help Ohio keep and create jobs are among the highlights of the state budget plan being considered by lawmakers today. The package is part of House Bill 110, which a House-Senate conference committee approved today, setting the stage for a...