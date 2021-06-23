Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rick Scott blocks Senate vote on top cyber nominee until Harris visits border

By Maggie Miller
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJLBs_0adP1yIb00

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday blocked a proposed unanimous consent vote on President Biden ’s nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) until Vice President Harris visits the U.S.-Mexico border later this week.

Scott made clear on the Senate floor that he is not opposed to Jen Easterly serving as CISA director but said the block is meant to hold the Biden administration accountable for addressing migration concerns at the southern border.

“This isn’t about Ms. Easterly. This isn't about cybersecurity,” Scott said. “I am here today because families in my state of Florida and across our nation deserve accountability, and President Biden has shown a total lack of accountability when it comes to addressing the border crisis.”

Scott voted in favor of approving Easterly following her nomination hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee but announced at the time that he would place a hold on Senate votes on all nominees for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) positions until Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris’s office announced prior to the attempted Senate vote on Wednesday that she will visit the southern border on Friday after weeks of GOP criticism on the issue. Scott expressed skepticism about Harris completing the trip but vowed to lift his holds on DHS nominees once she does.

“More than anything, I hope this isn’t a political stunt,” Scott said. “If she truly goes to see this crisis, I am going to lift all my holds of DHS political nominees. It’s that simple.”

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) brought up both Easterly’s nomination and the nomination of Robin Carnahan to serve as administrator of the General Services Administration for a vote Wednesday. Carnahan’s nomination was unanimously approved by the Senate.

Peters highlighted the need to have a Senate-confirmed director of the CISA in light of the SolarWinds hack and ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS USA.

“Cyberattacks put each and every one of us at risk, and I would hope my colleagues would allow these nominees to be confirmed today so they can keep us safe,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also expressed support for the nominees ahead of the attempted votes.

“The threat of ransomware attacks and other cyber crime is on the rise from state actors as well as cyber bandits who are given sanctuary by our adversaries,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We need people at the helm of these important agencies to focus on hardening our nation’s cybersecurity. This should be a completely nonpartisan issue, and my Republican friends should not object.”

The CISA has been without Senate-confirmed leadership since former President Trump fired then-Director Christopher Krebs in November following efforts by the CISA to push back against election misinformation and disinformation.

The agency bills itself as the nation’s risk adviser and is tasked with protecting critical infrastructure from physical attacks and cyberattacks, including elections.

If eventually confirmed to her position, Easterly will likely work closely with Chris Inglis, who was unanimously confirmed by the Senate as the nation’s first White House national cyber director last week.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

253K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Robin Carnahan
Person
Rick Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cisa#Dhs#Gop#Senate Homeland Security#Solarwinds#Colonial Pipeline#Jbs Usa#Republican#First White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - McConnell pressures Dem leaders to follow Biden's infrastructure lead

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Tuesday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Black Caucus presses Democratic leaders to expedite action on voting rights

Black Democrats are pressing party leaders and the head of a key committee to hit the gas on legislation designed to combat discrimination at the polls. Leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) want to expedite a vote on a nascent proposal, named after the late civil rights icon John Lewis , to update the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act after the Supreme Court gutted the law's central protections almost a decade ago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

This week: Democrats move forward with Jan. 6 probe

Democrats are poised to move forward with a probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after Republicans stonewalled an independent commission. The House is set to vote this week before leaving for a three-week July 4 break on establishing a select committee to investigate the attack. “Jan. 6 was one...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators accept Biden walk-back on infrastructure

A trio of Republican senators on Sunday said they accepted President Biden 's clarified remarks that walked-back his previous statement on an infrastructure proposal when he said he would support signing a bipartisan bill if a larger reconciliation package was also passed. Republican senators signaled that they would accept Biden’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Accuses Kamala Harris of Avoiding 'Biden Cages' During Border Visit

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris' recent border trip and the implementation of critical race theory in schools. Cruz joined Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Watters World Saturday night to discuss critical race theory and the U.S. border crisis. Watters asked Cruz if the American people are "buying" Harris' trip to El Paso, Texas.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal

Republican senators are warning that they could drop their support for a bipartisan infrastructure framework amid growing GOP fury over President Biden 's plan to link it to a Democratic-only bill. GOP Sens. Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both signaled on Friday that their support, and eventual vote,...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Vice President Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border this week

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, the White House said Wednesday. Senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders for Harris said that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join her. The trip comes several weeks after Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin says Democratic-only infrastructure bill 'inevitable'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Thursday that it was "inevitable" that Democrats would move forward with a separate, Democrat-only infrastructure package — it was just a question of what the size and scope will be. "Reconciliation is inevitable because basically Republicans I understand on the tax they don't want...
El Paso, TXWashington Times

VP Harris finally to visit southern border on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris finally will visit the southern border on Friday, her office confirmed, as former President Donald Trump claimed his upcoming trip to the region forced her into the move. Three months after President Biden tapped her to handle the crisis of surging illegal migration, Ms. Harris will...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump's upcoming border visit forced VP Harris' trip, Republicans say

Republicans in Congress credited former President Donald Trump's upcoming border visit as the reason Vice President Harris will now be traveling to the southern border nearly 100 days after she was tapped by President Biden to address the root cause of the border crisis. The White House announced on Wednesday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: Tech antitrust bills create strange bedfellows in House markup | Rick Scott blocks Senate vote on top cyber nominee until Harris visits border | John McAfee dies

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome and Happy Wednesday! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller...