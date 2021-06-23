Cancel
Park City, UT

Morgan Pierce selected to lead The Park City Museum

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
PARK CITY, UT. – The Park City Museum has a mission to preserve, promote, and protect Park City’s history, culture, and character. The Museum recently announced the appointment of Morgan Pierce as its new Executive Director. After a nationwide search, Mr. Pierce will assume his new duties on July 15.

Morgan Pierce, the new Executive Director. Photo: The Park City Museum

Pierce most recently served as the Executive Director of the Museum of Culpeper History in Culpeper, VA. Pierce managed the staff and volunteers through pandemic-related restrictions and was able to capture emergency grants to help continue operations. He oversaw financial operations and helped to research, design, and install meaningful exhibits as well as develop related programming.

“One of the things that unanimously drew us to Morgan is his extensive record and commitment to the history field,” said Paige Anderson, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “He knows how to create innovative programming and how to build up audiences and community engagement; the pieces that make for lasting success and will deepen the impact of the Museum as we continue to preserve the 2 characters of Park City.”

Morgan Pierce graduated with a B.A. in History from James Madison University and has an M. A. in Arts Management from George Mason University. He is moving to Utah with his wife and two children and looks forward to the many outdoor activities that Park City has to offer.

Morgan is excited about leading the Park City Museum into its next chapter. “I am honored to be selected as the Executive Director of the Park City Museum. The Museum has grown considerably throughout its history to become the community treasure you know today. I look forward to working with the talented staff, volunteers, and Board of Trustees to advance the Museum’s mission and continue its remarkable growth as we look ahead to many exciting opportunities in the future.”


