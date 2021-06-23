The Old Editions Bookshop & Gallery is treasure chest

Ron Cozzi started collecting chess books when he became a chess champ in high school. His love of books and collecting eventually became his life work. He owns the Old Editions Bookshop & Gallery.

The store in North Tonawanda is packed full of used books, rare books including plenty of first editions and other kinds of collectibles like maps and prints.

Ron says "I'd like to introduce young people to the joys of book collecting." The average used book can be purchased for a couple of dollars, but there are rare works that run into the thousands.

Ron's oldest and most expensive book is the first illustrated bible from the 14th century. He says "It has wood block illustrations-which means someone had to carve it in a block of wood for this book and then throw it away."

For the next two weeks the store is open Fridays and Saturdays. After that Ron says they will return to their pre-COVID full time hours.

Old Editions Bookshop & Gallery is located at:

954 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, N.Y.

You can find more information at their website.