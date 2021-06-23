Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus shares his current battle with cancer

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

In a now-deleted Instagram story photo that showed the singer and bassist sitting in what looked like a doctor’s office, Hoppus captioned the post “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182#Alternative Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskentlive.news

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has revealed he is fighting cancer. The rock band's frontman, 49, shared the news on social media, saying his diagnosis “sucks and I’m scared”. Hoppus wrote on Twitter: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
MusicKerrang

blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Has A New Project On The Way

Exciting news! While blink-182 are currently hard at work on a new album, it looks like bassist Mark Hoppus has something else up his sleeve, too…. Stopping by LA’s iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO 2019 this weekend to take his son to watch twenty one pilots, the musician was briefly interviewed by LiveXLive: Premium Live Music at the event, and asked if he had a new musical project on the way.
CelebritiesBBC

Swaffham dad gets daughter's brain surgery scar tattoo

A father has had an image of his four-year-old daughter's brain surgery scar tattooed on his head so she does not feel like the "odd one out". Aaron Lambert's daughter Esme was diagnosed with a rare high-grade tumour near the spinal cord aged two. The decorator from Swaffham, Norfolk, said...
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
Advocacyloudersound.com

Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Sebastian Bach join Ronnie James Dio cancer fundraiser

A host of big name performers have been added to the bill for the Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday livestream fundraiser to be held on July 10. Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Tenacious D, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Thin Lizzy / Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach are now confirmed as additions to the bill, joining previously announced artists Tony Iommi, Glenn Hughes, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna and more.
Celebritieswvli927.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to “Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Brad Pitt’s lover Andra Day revealed the truth about the affair with him

At the end of May, reports appeared in the press about a possible relationship between the stars. Named Brad Pitt’s mistress, actress Andhra Day revealed the truth about a high-profile romance with a colleague. For the first time reports that Brad is again not free appeared at the end of May after the actors appeared at the Oscars.