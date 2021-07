Loki episode 2 is streaming on Disney+, and it didn't take long for the show to answer some of the big mysteries of episode 1, and thrown the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe into chaos. That's not all too surprising - after all, this is a Marvel series about the God of Mischief, so the fact that things are spiraling out of control is pretty much on brand. In Loki episode 1 we were introduced to the Time Variance Authority and its mission to preserve the Sacred Timeline - especially from the terrorist attacks of a ruthless variant Loki. In episode 2, the TVA and the two variant Loki's all collide in battle.