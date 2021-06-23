Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Reports of Police Chase in Excess of 100 MPH Through Twin Falls Ends in Crash

By Nate Bird
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday afternoon around 2 PM we received reports of a high speed chase through Twin Falls. Witnesses say a black Dodge truck with a green company logo was being pursued by police starting on or around Poleline. The chase also headed down Filer Ave with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The truck then traveled south down Washington Street to the airport where the truck crashed at the FedEx building.

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Crash Near Wendell Sends Three to Hospital

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Gooding County Wednesday evening. According to Idaho State Police, at around 6:20 p.m. 42-year-old Carlos Morales-Juarez, of Hagerman failed to yield to a Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of 3100 South and 2400 East near Wendell. The crash sent Morales-Juarez, his passenger Mora Adame, 45, of Mexico, and the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Everyone had been wearing there seat belts. The Wendell Fire Department and Rural EMS, along with Gooding County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

One Killed in Crash Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a small car was killed Thursday morning on a Bingham County road. According to Idaho State Police, the driver, who was not immediatly identified, was driving a newer Honda Civic on 195 N Rose Road just north of Blackfoot when they went off the shoulder, hit and embankment and rolled, killing the driver. The person had been wearing a seat belt and the crash is still under investigation.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Small Plane Crashes in Twin Falls County

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-A small aircraft crashed and ended on its top south of Filer Wednesday evening. Images shared on social media show a small single engine aircraft on its top, but intact. The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 93. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Lori Stewart said the pilot and sole occupant, 49-year-old Marc Williams, of Fallon, Nevada had made it out of the aircraft unscathed. Earlier reports indicated that witnesses had seen three people get out of the airplane.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Two Airlifted to Hospital after Trucks Crash Near Hansen Friday

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people from Hansen had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash between two trucks Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Mark Craner, 51, and Maria King, 47, both of Hansen, were flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls when they collided with a semi-truck at 3800 East and 3200 North at around 3:39 p.m. ISP said Craner had been driving an older dump truck north on 3800 East when the driver of a semi-truck failed to yield to them as it pulled off of 3200 North. The dump truck struck the trailer.
Bellevue, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Hansen Couple Killed in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people in their 70s from Hansen died following a two-vehicle crash south of Bellevue Saturday afternoon. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:33 p.m. Ann Alvarez, 78, and driver Dalmiro Alvarez, 74, both of Hansen, were in a 2015 Volkswagen Passat headed south on Idaho Highway 75 when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound Toyota 4Runner. Ann was killed and Dalmiro was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center were he died. The sheriff's office said it wasn't clear why Alvarez crossed the center line. The driver of the 4Runner, Mark Mathys, and passengers Dennis Dombrowski, and Danielle Mathys, all of Illinois were first taken to St. Luke's Wood River; Dombroski and Danielle were later flown to a Boise hospital.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Cars Crash Into Irrigation Pond East of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized Monday morning when two cars collided east of Twin Falls and ended up in an irrigation pond. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Lindsey Altom, 51, of Twin Falls was flown to a Boise hospital and another passenger taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley a little after 11:19 a.m. Altom had been headed west on 4000 N in a Toyota Avalon when the driver of a Audi S4 failed to stop at the intersection of 3300 East and was struck. The two vehicles continued through the intersection and ended up in an irrigation pond, fully submerged in water. All occupants of both cars were able to get out before emergency crews arrived on scene; two in the Audi and one in the Toyota.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Why Does Everyone Speed on Orchard Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho?

I'm writing this story because I'm also guilty of it. I've been noticing this a lot lately, since I drive along Orchard (3700 N) a few times every week, that the speed limit seems to be like a pirates code: more a set of guidelines than rules. This is interesting since the speed limit is constant now rather than the fluctuating speed it used to be, you think we could do better at maintaining our acceleration control.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Motorcycle VS Vehicle Accident Leads To Injury In Blaine County

A motorcycle versus vehicle accident led to the injury of a 67 year old man from Buhl. The accident occurred on June 22nd at around 1 pm. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street and 5th Ave in Ketchum. 67 year old Ronald Jenkins and his passenger were stopped southbound on Main Street at a stoplight behind two vehicles waiting to make a left hand turn. Jenkins tried to pass the two vehicles by pulling into the right lane when the motorcycle collided with the GMC Yukon. The motorcycle lost balance and tipped.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Unsafe Passing Causes Accident On Hwy 75 In Blaine County

The Blaine County Sheriff's office issues a news release about an injury accident that occurred Tuesday around 7:30 in the morning. June 22nd, Blaine County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Hwy 75 near the Richfield canal in southern Blaine County. 55 year old Carmen Rojas of Shoshone was driving northbound in a gold Volvo XC90 when they attempted to pass several cars and failed to see an oncoming truck in the southbound lane.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Glenns Ferry Man Killed in Rollover on Interstate 84 Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Glenns Ferry man was killed when he rolled his vehicle on an Interstate 84 on-ramp early Saturday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Ian Robinson, 45, was in a 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 when he lost control on the 137 onramp and rolled at around 3 a.m. ISP said Robinson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.