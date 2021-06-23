West Virginia Innocence Project helps overturn wrongful convictions; program director spoke of their work during Zoom panel
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Jason Lively was convicted in McDowell County of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in 2007. A jury found that Lively had intentionally set a fire that caused the death of a doctor. The prosecution theorized that Lively and a co-conspirator poured an ignitable liquid on the floor of an upstairs bedroom, and the ensuing fire burned through the floor.www.wvnews.com