West Virginia Innocence Project helps overturn wrongful convictions; program director spoke of their work during Zoom panel

Federal officials know this country has a range of problems to solve, as economies transition in regions that have traditionally powered the nation. It has taken them a bit longer to understand they have the resources to help us do something about it. A little good news came last week, though, from the U.S. Department of Energy, which announced $22 million in research funding to schools such as Boise State University, Montana State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Maine, University of Nevada, University of Rhode Island, University of South Alabama and our own West Virginia University.