Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Innocence Project helps overturn wrongful convictions; program director spoke of their work during Zoom panel

By Chris Slater STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Jason Lively was convicted in McDowell County of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in 2007. A jury found that Lively had intentionally set a fire that caused the death of a doctor. The prosecution theorized that Lively and a co-conspirator poured an ignitable liquid on the floor of an upstairs bedroom, and the ensuing fire burned through the floor.

www.wvnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lively
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Innocence Project#West Virginia University#Wrongful Convictions#Wv News#The College Of Law#Lively#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
Florida Statewchstv.com

Florida man pleads guilty in West Virginia to investment scheme

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Florida man has admitted to bilking more than a dozen people out of nearly $5 million in an investment scheme. Phillip Conley of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud in federal court in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Prosecutors say Conley admitted to...
AccidentsPosted by
SCDNReports

Man Killed in West Virginia Mine, Again

According to Gov. Jim Justice, a coal miner died in West Virginia. This is the second coal-related death in the state in two days. Michael David Adkins, 43, of Racine, was killed when an underground shuttle car struck him.
PoliticsParkersburg News & Sentinel

Research: Federal funding vital to help West Virginia effort

Federal officials know this country has a range of problems to solve, as economies transition in regions that have traditionally powered the nation. It has taken them a bit longer to understand they have the resources to help us do something about it. A little good news came last week, though, from the U.S. Department of Energy, which announced $22 million in research funding to schools such as Boise State University, Montana State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Maine, University of Nevada, University of Rhode Island, University of South Alabama and our own West Virginia University.
Politicsmountainmedianews.com

Coaching Boys into Men Program coming to West Virginia

The West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services WVFRIS is sponsoring a statewide rollout of Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM) Program throughout West Virginia for all male middle and high school coaches. Coaching Boys into Men (CBIM) is a violence prevention program developed by Futures Without Violence for athletic...
Virginia StateHerald-Dispatch

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. June 20, 1861: Francis Pierpont was unanimously elected as governor of the unionist Reorganized State of Virginia, which sat at Wheeling until West Virginia entered the Union two years later.
Educationmybuckhannon.com

West Virginia summer student learning programs underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Summer SOLE (Student Opportunities for Learning and Engaging) programs kicked off this month with hands-on, interactive learning experiences taking place statewide for K-12 students. The programs are made possible through grants from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE). With each round of federal pandemic...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

West Virginia Governor presents grants to eight schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice presented grants to eight schools Tuesday morning. Governor Justice was joined by officials including with the West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith, and others from the Save the Music Foundation. The Save the Music...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia early childhood programs to get $16.6M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several early childhood education programs in West Virginia will get $16.6 million in federal funding. The state’s U.S. senators announced the new funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs on Wednesday. The largest amount, nearly $6.9 million, will go to the Northern Panhandle Head...