Cash flow of world's oil drillers heads for record $348 Billion

Per Q1 filings, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) still has $2-3 billion of assets remaining to divest and ease cash flows for shareholder returns. The company incurred $10 billion of asset impairment charges last year and slashed its asset base by almost 25%. However, the recent surge in benchmark prices has been pushing OXY stock higher despite concerns of continued demand crunch and easing of OPEC+ supply curbs during the latter half of the year. Currently, the company has not completely reinstated the dividend as the first quarter operating cash just met the capital expense target. Moreover, the $36 billion of long-term debt, more than the stock’s current market value, is another factor weighing on long-term capital gains. Thus, broader macroeconomic factors coupled with high leverage are expected to be a drag on investor returns. Our interactive dashboard analysis highlights Occidental Petroleum’s stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession.