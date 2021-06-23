‘Pappygate’ scandal coming to Netflix next month

A massive bourbon theft in Franklin County a few years ago that received national and international attention is being revisited by Netflix. The so-called “Pappygate” scandal, in which top-shelf Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and other brands valued at more than $100,000 was tied to a ring of employees-turned-thieves and distributors, is sharing the stage with two other high-profile theft cases on Netflix’s new documentary series “Heist.”