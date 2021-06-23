Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Event Coming Today

SEGA and Epic Games revealed today that both Sonic Mania and the DLC Sonic Mania Plus have both been added to the Epic Games Store. Right now, as we're writing this, you can snag the primary game absolutely free on the EGS for everyone to play and add to their library. meanwhile, the DLC is available for $5, which adds in two more characters beyond Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. You get Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, as well as a new Encore mode. It's kind of an awesome deal for people on the platform to get as this was an amazing throwback title that we enjoyed when it first came out, and the DLC was pretty cool to check out too as it added a new challenge and depth to the game. They didn't specify how long it would be free, but based on prior releases, we're guessing it won't be tomorrow.