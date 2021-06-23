Cancel
Portsmouth, NH

How a New Local Company Is Looking To Drive Down Healthcare Costs

By NH Business Review Staff
nhbr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside this episode: NH Business Review editor Jeff Feingold talks with Andy Vailas, COO of Bazar, a new company looking to work with businesses, especially self-insured businesses, to create savings on health care by allowing employees to shop for the best deals on procedures at through a variety of providers. Jeff draws a comparison to Airbnb or Uber – for healthcare. And Andy points out that, underlying the shop-around concept, “cost has no correlation to quality in healthcare.”

www.nhbr.com
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
#Healthcare#Nh Business Review
