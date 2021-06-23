5 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday across tri-county area

Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

WATERTOWN — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the tri-county area.

No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.

Jefferson County added one COVID case to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,199. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.1%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by two from Tuesday to 7,084.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by one to 27, while hospitalizations remained at one patient.

There are two people in precautionary quarantine, and 90 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus case Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,538. No deaths were reported.

Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.

There are 16 known active cases in the county, a decrease of two from Tuesday. A total of 7,425 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 338,503 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported three new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,378. No deaths were reported.

Four people currently are in isolation — and increase of three from Tuesday — and no person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.

A total of 2,343 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Tuesday, leaving four known active cases in the county. There are six people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.