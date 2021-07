Syracuse, N.Y. -- Mike Messere put himself on the coaching sidelines three years ago, and he’s got no intention of getting back into the game. When recently asked semi-seriously if he would consider applying for the vacant West Genesee lacrosse coaching job that he molded in his image from 1976 until his retirement in 2018, he chuckled and expounded upon the joys of life on his 40-acre farm in Camillus.