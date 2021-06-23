Cancel
New lab test ‘cannot identify the species’ of a Subway tuna sandwich

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times recently led out on analysis to find out what’s really inside Subway’s tuna sandwich, and the results were inconclusive. OK. Quick recap here. There have been some questions about what’s actually inside Subway’s tuna. California residents Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin filed a lawsuit in January 2021 against Subway for fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, saying there’s no tuna in the Subway’s tuna sandwich meat, as the Deseret News reported.

