DeRidder Family Argument Ends With Shooting

About 11:35, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, DeRidder Police responded to 319 Branch Street to a report of a shooting. It was learned that Curtis D. Miller, Jr., 19 of DeRidder got into an argument with his mother, Belina Miller, 43 of DeRidder and after the argument became a physical altercation, Belina Miller obtained a handgun, fired at Curtis Miller and struck him in the leg, causing non-life threatening injuries. Curtis had already been transported to the hospital.