Driven Technologies Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination

Seamlessly and cost-effectively managing AR and AP processes has become more challenging as payments have gained complexity. Firms now have a variety of payment methods from which to choose when sending or receiving funds, meaning the companies with which they conduct business must maintain multiple systems to accommodate their disparate needs and preferences. Recent PYMNTS data found that AR departments currently dedicate 23 percent of their staff to managing payments. The recent jump in the number of teams trying to manage AR or AP processes remotely due to the developments of the past year have aggravated this issue, with 22 percent of AP decision-makers agreeing it is harder to pay their vendors on time when their employees are working from home.