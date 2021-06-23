Aliens Fireteam Elite Releasing this August

The folks over at Dreamside Interactive have released a brand new developer update for their upcoming fantasy survival MMO Frozen Flame. The team released the info we have here detailed what they have coming to the game, as you'll be getting a couple of new options for your character to help yourself or the party. Not to mention new spells, monsters, and other additions that will make it a fuller experience. The game is currently on pre-order for an undetermined release date sometime in 2021, but you can play a demo of the game on Steam and experience some of these changes for yourself before you decide to buy it.