Aliens Fireteam Elite Releasing this August

noobfeed.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliens Fireteam Elite is a cooperative shooting based on the Aliens franchise that now has a release date of August 24th. A new trailer revealed new gameplay showing off players killing on mass the mighty aliens known for being perfect killers. It's clear the developers are going for a Left 4 Dead or World War Z direction with this game. With the developers promising 20 enemy types, 11 different Xenomorphs including Praetorians, and unique AI tactics.

#Fireteam#Xbox One#Aliens Fireteam Elite#Praetorians
