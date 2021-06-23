Aliens Fireteam Elite Releasing this August
Aliens Fireteam Elite is a cooperative shooting based on the Aliens franchise that now has a release date of August 24th. A new trailer revealed new gameplay showing off players killing on mass the mighty aliens known for being perfect killers. It's clear the developers are going for a Left 4 Dead or World War Z direction with this game. With the developers promising 20 enemy types, 11 different Xenomorphs including Praetorians, and unique AI tactics.www.noobfeed.com