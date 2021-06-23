Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon City nixes Proud Boys events after riot in park

By Raymond Rendleman and Zane Sparling
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUwwH_0adOxr9q00 OCPD working to identify potential suspects or victims from June 18 clash at Clackamette Park.

In the aftermath of the riot at Clackamette Park , Oregon City is canceling Proud Boys leader Daniel Tooze's reservation for a picnic shelter at the park this Friday.

Public records show that Tooze had reserved picnic tables at the park for the past three Fridays for "pro-American flag-wave and campaign events."

Oregon City police declared a riot shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, June 18 after dueling groups of left- and right-wing protesters unleashed pepper spray, fired paintball guns and used their fists to do battle on the green space at the confluence of the Clackamas and Willamette rivers.

Records obtained by Pamplin Media Group show one of the park's two shelters had been reserved by Tooze for "horse shoes and dinner for flag wave" on June 25, with attendance at the event estimated at 50 persons — but the reservation has now been canceled.

Citing the ongoing investigation into the previous riot, OCPD Capt. Shaun Davis said that he couldn't release any other names besides Tooze who have been identified so far as on city's list for being denied park-facility reservation requests.

"If we determine that anyone who was involved in the riot tries to make a park reservation, that reservation will be denied," Davis said.

Tooze previously reserved the park's main shelter on June 4, June 11 and June 18, according to the records. After the most recent skirmishing, Tooze and others wearing the colors of the Proud Boys hoisted flags for passing motorists on State Route 99E.

Oregon City Parks and Recreation staff marked the nearby horseshoe rink and picnic shelter as "not for use because of Flag Demonstration at Clack" on the days when Tooze had booked the main pavilion, per the records.

Tooze did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though he told a Pamplin Media reporter on June 18 that the shelter had been reserved for a GOP voter registration drive. Tooze then compared the actions of the black-clad counterprotesters known as antifa to "silencing the opposite political party, just like the Nazis did."

An official statement by Oregon City staff called the June 18 violence "unacceptable and does not represent the values and expectations" of the city, community or businesses. City officials said they don't take lightly their action to cancel Tooze's picnic-shelter reservation.

"However, we are not willing to risk further property damage and personal injury caused by the unacceptable behavior of a small group of individuals," the city's statement said. "The city stands with peaceful and nonviolent groups who wish to encourage and engage in conversation, the free exchange of ideas and community healing."

Oregon City officials expect parks to be used responsibly so that all visitors can exercise their rights, minds and bodies safely. They plan to act immediately to close parks in response to violent protests, as they did at Clackamette Park on June 18.

"Our parks are a necessity because they make us healthier as individuals, they are places for us to come together and enjoy our beautiful city and, more importantly, they help build stronger communities," city officials wrote. "This is your park. The city is here to manage them responsibly and to ensure that all visitors can use our parks safely."

Besides one case from last year, Davis said he didn't know of any other Proud Boys or any antifa members who have been charged with crimes in Oregon City.

"We're trying to identify all the people who were at the riot and whether they committed any crimes," Davis said. "We're also trying to identify any victims and determine whether they want to come forward as victims and forwarding that information to the district attorney's office."

Charges move forward

The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has indicted alleged Proud Boys member Cole Robert Scott, 26, on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and failure to perform the duties of a driver related to an Oregon City bar fight in August 2020 ; Scott faces a July 2 court hearing on the charges.


Zane Sparling
Reporter
971-204-7865
email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.com
Follow me on Twitter

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Riot declared as Proud Boys, antifa brawl in Portland suburb

- Proud Boys, antifa groups gather at Oregon City flag wave

- Dueling rallies draw Proud Boys, LGBTQ supporters to Sandy

- Conservatives clash with police at Oregon state Capitol

- Proud Boys strife spills over

- Two Proud Boys remain jailed on protest-related charges

- Trump to Proud Boys: â€˜Stand back and stand byâ€™

- Parks bureau denies Proud Boys permit over COVID concerns

- Police-support rally in Sandy, Oregon: Organizers say they didnâ€™t invite alleged Proud Boys

- FBI says 'extremist group' attended Portland protest

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Society
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Fbi#Guns#Protest Riot#Ocpd#Pamplin Media Group#The Proud Boys#State Route 99e#Gop#Antifa#Nazis#Sandy Conservatives#Covid#Proud Boys Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Officials: Fireworks ban made a difference

Fewer fire calls were reported after cities and counties in the Portland area banned fireworks.Both Multnomah and Clackamas counties banned the use of fireworks before the 4th of July, citing the drought and an extremely high danger of fire as reasons. Even though some people did shoot off fireworks, officials agreed the ban made a positive impact. Cities including Portland, Tualatin, Forest Grove and Tigard also banned fireworks use. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, as well as fire departments in Clackamas and Portland. said they saw a lot less fire activity this year. In the last 48 hours, TVFR...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Police: Over 80 shots fired Sunday in Northeast Portland

There have been approximately 579 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021, more than twice the number during the same time last year.Police are investigating an incident in Northeast Portland where over 80 shots were fired Sunday evening. No victims were immediately located, although occupied apartments were struck. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 9:04 p.m. on July 3, North Precinct officers responded to multiple shots fired calls near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street. When officers arrived, they contacted witnesses and found evidence of a shooting, including over 80 cartridge casings along Northeast Wygant Street between Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast 8th Avenue. Officers found four apartments that had been hit by gunfire. At least four vehicles were also hit by gunfire. The suspects fled prior to police arriving. The Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. Police said that to date there have been approximately 579 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021, more than twice the number during the same time last year. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reference case 21-181233 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov . {loadposition sub-article-01}
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County businesses react to lifting of mask mandate

The mask mandate was lifted June 30 in Oregon, but businesses remain cautious.While businesses throughout Columbia County are happy the state-imposed mask mandate for COVID-19 was lifted June 30, some are not convinced that the coronavirus will go the way of the dinosaurs. Now that masks have been lifted, Paul Vogel, executive director of the Columbia Economic Team, said, "My reaction is a little bit guarded. I think it's good news for businesses just in terms of some consistency and some certainty around what they can do, what they can't do." Vogel continued, "In terms of just getting...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Former Police Chief and Mayor Tom Potter on today's Portland

As Police Chief, he introduced the idea of Community Policing; he still thinks it's a solution to Portland problems. The members of the Southeast Portland Rotary Club and two guests listened raptly, on Monday, June 7th, as Woodstock resident, former Mayor, and retired Portland Police Chief Tom Potter, shared his experiences and thoughts – both practical and profound – in a virtual meeting of the local club.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Farmworker who was victim of the heat honored

Advocates host several Saturday vigils honoring Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died while toiling in the excessive heat.PCUN, Oregon's farmworker union, held vigils on Saturday, July 3, in St. Paul, Portland and Hermiston to honor Sebastian Francisco Perez, a farmworker and family man who died while working in excessive heat in St. Paul on June 26. Perez, 38, died on June 26, one of the hottest days of the heat wave, while working at Ernst Nursery and Farms in St. Paul. The workers had been moving irrigation lines when they noticed Perez wasn't there and found him. They called his...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Kafoury: Multnomah County will analyze heat wave deaths

UPDATE: Brown tells Face the Nation that heat was 'harbinger of things to come' that disproportionately harms minority communities. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury on Sunday, July 4, promised "a much deeper analysis" of the historic heat wave as the county death toll rose to 64, more than half the number of the entire state. The analysis will include "how to plan for the future," the county said in a press release. Appearing on the CBS news show Face the Nation Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the record-breaking heat was a "harbinger of things to come"...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon farmworker slain by heat while on the job honored

Advocates host several Saturday vigils honoring Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died while toiling in the excessive heat.PCUN, Oregon's farmworker union, held vigils on Saturday, July 3, in St. Paul, Portland and Hermiston, respectively, to honor Sebastian Francisco Perez. Francisco Perez, 38, was a farmworker and family man who died while working in excessive heat in St. Paul on June 26. During the vigils, PCUN and partner organizations discussed the policies and regulations that are needed to prevent future tragedies, as farmworkers face harsh conditions due to climate change. "Sebastian Francisco Perez's death was absolutely preventable," PCUN Executive Director...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Watch Oregon politics heat up in summer sun

Gun control initiative, Capitol reopening and redistricting on the state menu for a busy legislative off-season. Summer is normally a relatively quiet time in Oregon politics. But 2021 has been about as abnormal as a year can be. The Legislature adjourned June 26, a day before Salem recorded a record-shattering high temperature of 117 degrees.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Neighbors urge more security after Southwest Portland shooting

Stephens Creek Crossing residents say they fear shooter's release after rampage that damaged homes, cars."People could've died," a man said, seated among nearly 50 neighbors outside the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments in Southwest Portland. Another neighbor conveyed palpable fear and unease following a shooting two days prior that shook residents. Stephens Creek residents gathered Thursday, July 1, for a community meeting with the apartment complex's management company, along with a Portland police officer. The community meeting followed a shooting early Tuesday, June 29, in which a man in a neighboring apartment building fired 29 bullets throughout the Stephens Creek...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Heat claimed victims throughout Multnomah County

Newly-released figures show the recent heat wave claimed victims in all corners of the county.People in every part of Multnomah County died from suspected or confirmed cases of heat exposure when temperatures topped 110 degrees in late June. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified 95 people with suspected death from hyperthermia that occurred during the record-shattering heat wave that fell over the region beginning June 25. According to the county, 30 of the deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, as of Saturday, July 3. According to the county, the first hyperthermia deaths...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon hits 70% vaccination goal

Gov. Kate Brown reopened the state a few days early on June 30 because the numbers were so close.The day has finally come — 70% of eligible Oregonians are now vaccinated. Oregon is the 18th state in the nation in the percentage of the total population that has been vaccinated. As of Thursday, July 1, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This meant Oregon was 2,206 doses short; however, some backlogged data came in and were added to the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

'We will face this again': Oregon reports 79 heat deaths

Death toll continues to increase with 59 in Multnomah County, seven in Washington County and eight in Clackamas. At least 79 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths — 54 — occurred in...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Woman shot, another assaulted in downtown Portland

The names and conditions of the victims in the Friday night incident were not immediately released.The Portland Police Bureau said two women were attacked in downtown Portland on the night of Friday, July 2, and one them was shot. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot near 300 block of West Burnside Street and came upon a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said another female at the scene had been assaulted as well. The suspect or suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for multiple injuries. "Preliminary information is that one suspect shot the victim, then another individual began shooting at the suspect," told KOIN 6 News Saturday. "It's unknown if anyone else was injured." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Man who built pool for Portland homeless fatally stabbed

Tyson Morlock was interviewed a day before his death regarding a pop-up swimming pool A man whose ingenious pop-up swimming pool kept the homeless cool during the recent heat wave was fatally stabbed in the same spot just one day later, according to Portland police. Officers identified Tyson L. Morlock as the man who was found stabbed in the inner eastside Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood at Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard around 3:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. Despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, he died shortly thereafter in a nearby hospital, according to authorities. Morlock,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pedestrian struck, killed early Monday

The Northeast Portland death is the 31st traffic fatality of the year compared to 18 at this time in 2020.A pedestrian was killed in Northeast Portland early Monday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. The Portland Police Bureau said it was the 31st traffic fatality in the city this year. Only 18 people had died in traffic crashes at this time last year. According to the police, at bout 1:32 a.m. on July 5, officers were dispatched to a pedestrian struck call near 10000 Northeast 33rd Avenue. when the officers arrived, they found a person down in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was going north on Northeast 33rd Avenue and hit the pedestrian, who was in the street. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Future 'will be even hotter': Oregon heat deaths near 100

A 3-day blast of summer became the region's deadliest single incident in decades. It's supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Meteorologists aren't so sure. The grim tally from an unprecedented heat wave marched upwards as state authorities counted nearly 100 deaths attributed to the severe weather event. In an update...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers OK more than $700 million for housing needs

They go beyond immediate crises of evictions and foreclosures to boost housing supply and homeownership. Oregon lawmakers have approved more than $700 million for housing needs that go beyond the emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to avoiding evictions and foreclosures, the 2021 Legislature aimed at increasing the...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Troutdale Station food carts breaks ground

Location to offer 20 food carts in family-friendly atmosphere just outside of downtown. A new business, which broke ground last week near the entrance to the Columbia River Gorge, will soon bring a collection of international flavors into the heart of Troutdale. Troutdale Station, owned and operated by the same...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose 100-year celebration scheduled for August

Scappoose's centennial celebration will take place Aug. 13-14, with concerts, a street fair, food vendors and more. The City of Scappoose Centennial Committee would like to invite everyone to the City of Scappoose's 100-year birthday celebration on August 13 and 14. This free community event will encompass all of Veterans and Heritage Parks and may be the largest community celebration Scappoose has ever experienced. After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it's high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past. Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future.
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Free bi-lingual COVID testing planned

Oregon Saludable Juntos Podemos, of Jefferson County, will host the free events. The University of Oregon will offer free, bi-lingual COVID-19 testing on the following Sundays: July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. The clinics will be at the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.