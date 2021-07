Perfect World Entertainment recently sent out a small handy guide to understanding Klingons within the game Star Trek Online. With the recent events in the game bringing things to a close with House United, the devs would love for you to get more involved with the Klingon way of life and check them out as a playable race. We've taken the best parts of the guide and have posted them for you below, which contain a bit of insight into the Klingon Faction and tips, such as how to choose the best Klingon ship.