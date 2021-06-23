Cancel
Robeson County, NC

2 Robeson County intersections to become all-way stops

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 14 days ago
Shown is the intersection at N.C. 710 and Prospect Road in Prospect, which NCDOT officials plan to convert into an all-way stop in July. Google images

LUMBERTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to convert two Robeson County crossroads into all-way stops as an interim safety measure until roundabouts can be constructed, starting Monday in Parkton.

State Transportation Department workers will convert U.S. 301 and Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton to an all-way stop on Monday, according to a Wednesday press release. The intersection at N.C. 710 at Prospect Road in Prospect will be converted on July 12.

The all-way stop conversions will begin about 8 a.m. on both scheduled dates and be completed by early afternoon, according to NCDOT. If it rains on either day, the project will be rescheduled.

Motorists should consider avoiding these intersections during the conversions and travel through them cautiously while work is underway.

“We are installing all-way stops across the state where they are warranted and where the data show we are having a problem with T-bone crashes. They are a great, cost-effective, bang-for-your-buck way to improve the safety of an intersection without spending much money,” said Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesman.

“For these two locations, we ultimately want to build roundabouts, which will replace the stop signs when completed. Roundabouts take more money and time to fund and build, but they would be a big improvement at these two intersections,” he added.

There have been a total of 30 crashes, with 17 leading to injuries and one to death, at the Parkton intersection, according to an intersection analysis report from NCDOT’s Traffic Engineering Accident Analysis System. The crashes were recorded from Sept. 1, 2012, to Aug. 31, 2017. Ten angled crashes were reported during that time.

There were 24 total crashes at the Prospect intersection from June 1, 2014, to May 31, 2019, according to the report. Fifteen of those crashes led to injuries.

“There is a pattern of frontal impact crashes (14 out of 24), four of which were run-stop-sign. The remainder failed to yield,” according to a project justification sheet for the Prospect project, signed by NCDOT engineers Susie James and Janet Whetstone-Perez.

Converting intersections into all-way stops has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77%, according to NCDOT. Earlier this year, the department converted seven other Robeson County intersections to all-way stop intersections.

The engineering changes are in step with the safety goals of the Robeson County Vision Zero task force, a group with the goal to reduce county traffic deaths to zero.

The all-way stop additions are intended to lower the risk for serious crashes until roundabouts can be funded and constructed at both locations as a long-term improvement for safety and traffic flow, according to NCDOT.

Construction of the roundabout at U.S. 301 and Parkton Tobermory Road is scheduled to start in September, with the all-way stop remaining in place during construction. The timeline for installing a roundabout at the Prospect location has not been set.

For more information, visit NCDOT’s all-way stop and roundabout web pages found on NCDOT.gov .

