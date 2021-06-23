COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a gas leak outside a residence on the 4700 block of Sussex Drive at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene, crews reported a fire in the yard had melted the siding on the house.

Officials report that an underground gas line had been hit and was fueling the fire. The officer in command upgraded the call and requested additional personnel and equipment. Ameren Missouri was also notified.

Fire crews cooled the siding and prevented additional damage while Ameren Missouri worked on the line and shut the gas off, extinguishing the fire.

Two men reported using an auger when they hit the gas line.

Both men has burns to their face and arms. One was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eight units were dispatched to this call.

The post Ruptured gas line and fire damages residence on Sussex Drive in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .