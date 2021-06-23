Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… moonlight bike rides and movie nights

The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email cheantay@lbpost.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

We’re not sure about you, but we can’t get over just how great it is to have live music again. We’re not just talking bar shows, either. We’ve got the Blues for All free summer concert to check out—what’s looking to be the first major concert gathering in the city since the pandemic.

Plus, we’ve found an outdoor movie night, a moonlight bike ride, a comedy show, strip performance and a couple of Pride events to check out.

Get to scrollin’!

HILTON OUTDOOR DINNER AND MOVIE NIGHTS (Wednesday)

Grab a bite and watch a movie from the top of the Hilton Long Beach Hotel’s outdoor pool deck Wednesday, June 23. This week, they’ll be screening “Breakfast Club.”

The Hilton’s outdoor pool deck will have food available on-site and a fully-stocked bar, so guests have a few hours to wine and dine before the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20. Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

The Hilton Long Beach is at 701 W. Ocean Blvd.

MOONLIGHT MASH BIKE RIDE (Thursday)

The monthly full moon bike ride, Moonlight Mash , is back for the first time since the pandemic.

What can you expect at Moonlight Mash? A safe, coordinated group ride that’s more or less like a costume party on wheels. As a nod to June being Pride Month, this month’s theme is “Gender Bender.” So, don your best androgynous look and show up at 7:45 p.m. with your bike decked out in lights (this is a night-time bike ride, after all) at 223 E. First St.

Rollout is at 8 p.m. sharp.

For the of-age riders who think a beer sounds like just the most delightful refreshment after a ride, you’re in luck, Moonlight Mash will be stopping by Trademark Brewing (233 E. Anaheim St.) post-ride. The brewing company graciously agreed to offer extended hours to the group.

Click here for more info.

VOICEWAVES WORKSHOP SERIES: CREATE VIDEOS DURING THE PANDEMIC (Thursday)

Join VoiceWaves multimedia journalist Paula Kiley in this workshop to learn about the stages of video production and how to use stop-motion animation in your videos inside or out of journalism during this free two-hour livestream Thursday, June 24.

For reference, check out the video above. You’ll be in good hands.

Though she’s still in college, Kiley’s work has been published in the Daily 49er, DIG Magazine, EdSource, and VoiceWaves. Viewers are recommended to download the free StopMotion studio app.

For more information and to register online, click here . Stream starts at 4:00 p.m.

LATINO COMEDY NIGHT – LAUGH FACTORY (Thursday)

Brown-ish, hosted by comedian Erik Rivera , at the Laugh Factory features the talent of five Latino stand-up comedians.

Thursday’s lineup includes comedians hailing from HBO, FX, Netflix, Fox and Buzzfeed—so, we wager it’ll be a good show.

Lineup includes:

Gadiel Del Orbe (BuzzFeed’s PeroLike)

Danielle Perez (Netflix’s “Special”)

Jesus Sepulveda (HBOMAX’s “Entre Nos” Series)

Angelica Valenzuela (FOX’s “Laughs”)

Momo Rodriguez (FX’s “Mayans”)

Free, VIP tickets are available, click here , but keep in mind: Free tickets must be presented at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

Doors are at 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Laugh Factory is at 151 S. Pine Ave.

ALL METAL VINYL DJ NIGHT – SUPPLY & DEMAND (Thursday)

Zaferia’s neighborhood bar and music venue, Supply & Demand will be blasting heavy metal vinyl all night, with Los Angeles-based DJ Pain Killer Kim behind the turntables.

Supply & Demand has a fully stocked bar with cider and beer on tap. Food will be provided by co-owner Erika Norton, serving up traditional street tacos, cradled in made-from-scratch corn tortillas.

Pro-tip: Make sure to check out co-owner Kevin Norton’s Slayer memorabilia hanging on the interior walls.

No cover, tunes start at 8 p.m.

Supply & Demand is at 2500 E. Anaheim St.

BLUES FOR ALL SUMMER CONCERT – CESAR CHAVEZ AMPHITHEATER (Saturday)

Concerts are back and on Saturday, June 26 the blues will be in full swing at Cesar Chavez Amphitheater with the Blues for All free summer concert.

The lineup includes She Wears Black (with local vocalist Shy But Flyy), The Disciples and the Long Beach Blues Society All-Stars, led by New Blues Revolution frontman Bill Grisolia.

The concert is from 3-5 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park, which includes the amphitheater.

Cesar Chavez Amphitheater is at 401 Golden Ave.

SUMMERTIME IN THE L.B.C. ACRO STRIP SHOW – QUE SERA (Saturday)

Catch a strip performance Saturday, June 26 at Que Sera with the dancers of Acro Strip Show , a body-positive and inclusive grassroots dance company. With the mission of redefining what it means to be and look like a strip artist, Acro Strip Show accepts and empowers dancers regardless of size, shape, race, skill level, gender identity, sexual orientation.

Their monthly residency at Que Sera kicks off this Saturday, but future shows will be the second Saturday of every month.

Pro tip: Bring cash. Not just for the dancers, but if you want to drink: Que Sera is a cash-only bar.

Tickets are $10 at the door. But $5 presale tickets are available to purchase online, click here .

Show starts at 9 p.m.

Que Sera is at 1923 E. Seventh St.

BIG GAY BEACH TAKEOVER – RAINBOW LIFEGUARD TOWER (Sunday)

Get your last fill of Pride Month festivities and join the Big Gay Beach Takeover Sunday, June 27 at the new rainbow-painted Pride Lifeguard Tower (12th Place and Ocean Boulevard).

They’ll be blasting tunes and decorating the area with rainbow flags, disco balls, and all things glittery—all they ask is you bring your celebratory self.

Dress-up is encouraged—I mean why wouldn’t you? The event starts at noon.

CREATIVE COMMUNAL MAKERS MARKET – 2ND & PCH (Sunday)

Since near the outset of the pandemic, 2ND & PCH has blocked off Seaport Way, its main road inside the shopping center, to traffic, allowing guests to freely roam about.

This Sunday, June 27, Creative Communal locals market is taking over Seaport Way inviting locals to come check out the wares from over 20 local and regional artists and makers during this open-air event, which is free to attend.

There will also be food and live music on-site.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. click here for more info.

2ND & PCH is located at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway.

IN HONOR OF STONEWALL: QUEER LIBERATION NOW CELEBRATION & MARCH – BIXBY PARK (Sunday)

Show solidarity with the queer and BIPOC communities this Sunday at Bixby Park by attending this celebration and rally. The event will begin at noon with live music, activities and community resources, followed by words from speakers and artists that will culminate in a march around Alamitos Beach around 3 p.m.

The event is all about uplifting voices of BIPOC, trans, non-binary and queer people by creating a space for the community to celebrate their identities.

Click here to learn more about the organization, Q.O.W.S., behind the event.

Bixby Park is at 130 Cherry Ave.

