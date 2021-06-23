Long Beach police plan DUI checkpoint Friday

The Long Beach Police Department announced that they will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

The location wasn’t disclosed, but the checkpoint is being held in the East Patrol Division.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said in a release.

Impaired driving can be caused not only from alcohol, but also from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana, police said.

Drivers charged with a DUI face an average of $14,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to LBPD.

The LBPD urges anyone who plans on drinking or taking medications that could impact the ability to drive safely, to stay home.

