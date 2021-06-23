Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach police plan DUI checkpoint Friday

By Tess Kazenoff
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago

The Long Beach Police Department announced that they will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

The location wasn’t disclosed, but the checkpoint is being held in the East Patrol Division.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said in a release.

Impaired driving can be caused not only from alcohol, but also from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana, police said.

Drivers charged with a DUI face an average of $14,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to LBPD.

The LBPD urges anyone who plans on drinking or taking medications that could impact the ability to drive safely, to stay home.

The post Long Beach police plan DUI checkpoint Friday appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Checkpoint#Marijuana#Drugs#The East Patrol Division#Lbpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

City officials hope increased patrols in ‘hot spots’ will limit fireworks barrage this year

City officials presented the tools and policies they hope will contribute to a quieter holiday celebration this year after the city saw thousands of calls pour in last year from residents complaining about illegal fireworks. The post City officials hope increased patrols in ‘hot spots’ will limit fireworks barrage this year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

District attorney charges driver who killed man crossing Stearns Street in wheelchair with three felonies

Joseph Maez, the 26-year-old driver who was arrested after the June 12 accident that killed 59-year-old Mitchel Morales, was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury and driving with a blood-alcohol content over .08 and causing injury. The post District attorney charges driver who killed man crossing Stearns Street in wheelchair with three felonies appeared first on Long Beach Post.