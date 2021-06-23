Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police: bicyclist dies from injuries following crash with pick-up truck

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a bicyclist died nearly a week after a crash with a pick-up truck.

On Tuesday, June 15, at 4:34 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a Dodge pick-up truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

According to police, the bicyclist was stopped at a red light for eastbound Constitution Ave. Once the light turned green, he began riding eastbound across the intersection when he was struck by the Dodge attempting to make a right turn from eastbound Constitution Ave. onto southbound North Academy Blvd.

The bicyclist, later identified as 54-year-old Jorge Estrada, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Estrada died this week from his injuries.

Police say neither high speeds nor impairment are suspected factors in this crash and the investigation is continuing.

According to police, Estrada is the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the first bicycle-related traffic death. At this time in 2020, there were 17 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

