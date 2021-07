Even after you watch the titular boogeyman of director Bernard Rose’s 1992 Candyman tear into victims with his gruesome hook hand, it’s inexplicably tempting to find the nearest mirror and speak his name five times just to see what will happen. Everything about Candyman explains why you shouldn’t do this. And yet there’s something about the urban legend at the center of the tale that makes you understand, at least partially, how and why people end up uttering the Candyman’s (Tony Todd) name, and what makes him such an unforgettable character in a genre full of murderous ghouls from beyond the grave.