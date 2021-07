GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Dakota State senior Parker Harm has been selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-America Third Team. Harm was selected to the third team as a relief pitcher and was one of just five relief pitchers named to the three teams. He becomes the first ABCA All-American of the NCAA Division I era for NDSU and the fifth overall in program history. He is the first pitcher to ever earn All-American honors at North Dakota State.