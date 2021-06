It doesn’t take a PhD in psychology to understand why fashion and identity are so intrinsically linked. When we can’t control how others perceive us—a basic fact of life—what we wear, how we do our hair and makeup, and how we present ourselves to the world are the elements we can control, and we think there’s a lot of solace in that. It’s no coincidence that style is the lens through which many, including the LGBTQ+ community, are first able to explore and express their identity.