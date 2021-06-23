Cancel
Food Safety

Voluntary recall of certain marijuana products due to possible Salmonella or Aspergillus contamination

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus. The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products, which were found in laboratory tests to be positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus. To date, no illnesses have been reported. If you have purchased any these products do not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, just throw them away.

