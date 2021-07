The Red Sox look to avenge last night’s loss to the Royals when the teams square off this afternoon in Kansas City (4:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). The Sox will try to win behind Martín Pérez, who, for one reason or another, has been absolutely blistered the last couple times out, most recently in a ghastly performance against the Blue Jays in which he didn’t escape the second inning. That his ERA is merely 4.58 now is a testament to how good he was before the last two appearances, the timing of which, following MLB’s awkward crackdown on substances to help pitchers grip the ball, made the whole thing interesting, to say the least.