Agriculture

Manitoba's May 1 to June 20 Precipitation

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-term precipitation graphics from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada continue to show dry conditions for Manitoba. The Percent of Average Precipitation for the past 365 days, as of June 21, shows most of the province having received 60% to 85% of normal precipitation or below, with one area of the southeast corner of the province having received less than 40% of normal precipitation during the past year. This is the largest area with this rating on the Prairies, with only a small area in eastern Saskatchewan also below 40%.

www.dtnpf.com
