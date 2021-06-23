Cancel
Montana State

New Report Shows More Economic Stability is Needed for Montana Families

By Nick Chrestenson
 9 days ago
Prior to the pandemic, Montana was making progress in many areas of child well-being, according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Montana moved up in the health rankings with a decline in overweight or obese children and low birthweight births. However, thousands of families still struggle to afford housing, and many make poverty-level wages. KIDS COUNT Coordinator Xanna Burg explains.

