Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Peacock app finally lands on Fire TV devices, following a 14-month wait

By Ben Patterson
TechHive
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNope, you don’t have to deal with sideloading Peacock onto your Fire TV devices anymore. NBCUniversal’s Peacock service is finally—and officially—coming to Amazon’s Fire TV platform, ending a 14 month-long dispute. The Peacock app will be available for download on Fire TV devices starting on Thursday, and it will be...

www.techhive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Nbcu#Peacock Twitter#Nbc Nightly News#Meet The Press#The Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
ROKU
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosCNET

Want to save money? Cancel one of your TV streaming subscriptions

Last year -- in the pursuit of entertainment while stuck indoors -- you might've subscribed to more streaming services. Netflix, for example, experienced record growth during the first few months of the pandemic (thanks, Tiger King). But now the world is slowly opening back up and more people are getting vaccinated. You may be looking to save some cash because -- if we're honest -- you really don't need to pay for every streaming service, especially when there are already many free TV streaming and movie streaming services available, and even options to replace every paid streaming service with a free one.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Walmart's super cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K alternative is now on sale

Walmart's Onn-branded Android TV streaming devices are now available to purchase. The 4K model costs $30, while the FHD stick is priced at $25. Both models ship with a Google-designed remote control featuring a built-in microphone. Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is...
Behind Viral VideosLight Reading

YouTube TV launches pricey premium for 4K and offline viewing

YouTube TV has jumped on the 4K bandwagon, but at a price. The OTT-TV service provider this week introduced "4K Plus," a premium add-on that supports 4K streaming of select programming and channels, along with the ability for subscribers to download content for offline viewing. The premium feature regularly costs...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Motley Fool

There's Still a Lot of Growth Ahead for Connected TV

While streaming services saw a huge uptick in viewers during 2020, it seems not everyone is streaming video to their television sets. A new study from media and entertainment analyst Interpret found half of consumers planning to buy a smart TV or streaming device over the next three months will be making their first such purchase.
Technologymakeuseof.com

You Can Now Use Peacock on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Since NBCUniversal's launch of Peacock, users wanting to watch content on the service using an Amazon Fire TV device had to sideload a workaround. Now, Peacock's streaming app is finally available for download on Amazon Fire TV devices. Amazon Fire TV Devices Receive Peacock App. Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, is...
TV & VideosCNET

HBO Max: Movies, shows, streaming 'free' and everything else to know

HBO Max, after a bumpy launch, has been building momentum. This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas -- In the Heights is the latest theatrical movie streaming there, and this is the last weekend to stream The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max also recently released its long-delayed Friends reunion soon after it launched a cheaper, $10-a-month subscription tier supported by ads.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Get Paramount+ free for a month via Apple TV app

Paramount+ is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS that combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular football (soccer) leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

NBCUniversal's Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

Almost a year after NBCUniversal launched Peacock nationwide, the streaming service is finally coming to Amazon’s Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets. Under an agreement between NBCU and Amazon, Peacock will launch on the Amazon devices in the U.S. starting Thursday, June 24. In addition, the two companies reached a distribution agreement for NBCU’s 15 network apps for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.
TV ShowsAFTVnews

Peacock officially arrives on Fire TVs and Fire Tablets on June 24

While there were hints yesterday, NBCUniversal and Amazon have now officially announced that the Peacock app will be released for Fire TV and Fire tablet devices tomorrow, June 24. The app will be available on all Fire TV models with free ad-supported access to thousands of movies and TV shows. To unlock more content you can subscribe to peacocks premium plan for $4.99 per month, which still has ads, or jump up to the $9.99 per month plan if you don’t wnat any ads.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Peacock Lands On Amazon Fire TV & Fire Tablets

NBCUniversal and Amazon just announced that Peacock will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the U.S. starting Thursday. The Peacock app will bring thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, to Fire TV and Fire tablet customers nationwide. I hear the announcement, which was teased on social media yesterday, is part of a larger partnership between Amazon and NBCU, with more announcements coming soon.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

NBCU’s Peacock Heads to Amazon Fire TV After Near One-Year Wait

Nearly one year after its national rollout, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices. The two sides have reached an agreement that’ll see Peacock hit Amazon Fire TV (as well as its Fire tablets) on Thursday, June 24. The deal comes 11 months after Peacock, NBCU’s...
TV ShowsMacRumors Forums

Apple TV App Offering Extended One-Month Paramount+ Trial Through June

Previously known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ provides access to TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS and its various subsidiaries, including CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and others. The streaming service typically offers a seven-day free trial to new users when subscribing directly. Paramount+ is one of...
TV & VideosTechRadar

Disney Plus price: today's best subscription cost and sign up deals

In a little over a year and a half since its launch, Disney Plus has delivered a slice of nostalgia as well as completely fresh, exclusive titles that have seen it amass approximately 109.3 million subscribers. Still, even with so much exceptional entertainment, and a hike in cost in early 2021, the Disney Plus price remains affordable - cheaper, in fact, than a lot of its key streaming competitors.
Businessdarkhorizons.com

Peacock To Be Put On Fire Tomorrow

After a long detente, NBCUniversal and Amazon have announced that the Peacock streaming service will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the U.S. starting tomorrow. The app will bring thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, to Fire TV and Fire tablet customers nationwide – an audience reach of around 50 million U.S. households. The app will be compatible with the entire Fire TV product line-up and will work with Alexa Voice Remote.
BusinessWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Peacock added to Amazon's Fire Stick

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's tonight's Consumer Catch-up: Peacock coming to Fire Stick. If you have a Fire Stick and can't watch Peacock, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Peacock is finally set to land on Amazon's Fire TV on Thursday. The NBC Universal streaming platform launched almost a year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy