Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case now available for 4th-gen iPad Air

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogitech Combo Touch has been a great alternative for iPad Pro users who don’t want to spend more than $300 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Now, the company has announced a new version designed specifically for the 4th-generation iPad Air, which was introduced last year with a similar design to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but with a 10.9-inch display instead.

9to5mac.com
