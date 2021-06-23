Cancel
How to Implement a Work-From-Anywhere Growth Strategy Using a Hybrid Hub-and-Spoke Model

By Adam Horlock
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out of the pandemic, many businesses are looking for options to tap into new markets without a large overhead or additional employees. There are new ways to accomplish this by blending some pre-pandemic strategies with new, work from anywhere approaches. Try a hybrid hub-and-spoke model for potential expansion by using a flex/coworking workspace provider. While hub-and-spoke is a strategy that businesses of all sizes have used for years, now is the time for many businesses to implement the foundation of hub-and-spoke, but adjusting with hybrid, flexible measures to ensure growth in ever-changing markets.

