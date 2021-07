Jurgen Klinsmann has urged Gareth Southgate to start Jadon Sancho in England’s Euro 2020 last 16 tie against Germany as their players will “fear” him.Sancho plays his club football at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and the midfielder’s stats speak for themselves.In the 20/21 campaign he scored eight goals and made 12 assists in the German league which has led to Manchester United fighting to sign him.Despite his good club form, the star has only seen six minutes of action at the tournament so far when he was brought on against the Czech Republic.Ex-German boss Klinsmann believes this has to change...