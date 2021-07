CANBERRA, Australia — Environment Minister Sussan Ley is digging in on net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 despite the new deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce‘s opposition. “Net-zero is not dead in the water,” she said in Canberra on June 22. “Net-zero will happen as soon as possible, and the prime minister has made that very clear.” She said the strength of the Liberal and National coalition was […]