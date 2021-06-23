Cancel
The Hawks Are Often a Forgotten Team in the First Celtics-Lakers Era and Were the Only Squad to Beat Bill Russell’s Boston Dynasty in the NBA Finals

By Luke Norris
Since their move to the Eastern Conference in 1970, the Atlanta Hawks haven’t had many realistic chances to win an NBA championship. Yes, there’s this current run by Trae Young & Co. and the highly underrated 2014-15 team that won 60 games and two playoff series before running into LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But those are the only two times the Hawks have come close to reaching the NBA Finals since moving to the ATL in 1968.

