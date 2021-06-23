Cancel
Politics

Fed's Rosengren says central bank needs to keep eye on financial stability risks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials need to keep a close watch on financial stability risks, and rising home prices in particular should be monitored, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday. “Long periods of very low interest rates do encourage people to take risk,” Rosengren said during a virtual...

Dallas, TXbondbuyer.com

Kaplan says Fed will avoid 2013 taper tantrum this time around

The Federal Reserve’s tapering of its asset purchases, which he hopes will start “soon,” will run smoother this time around because investors already know that a move is being discussed, said Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan. “I want it to get out into the market, and I...
Real EstatePosted by
Axios

If the Federal Reserve stopped buying mortgages

With home prices surging, some Federal Reserve officials have made the case for the central bank to back out of the mortgage securities market. Why it matters: The Fed has been purchasing $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) each month in an effort to keep interest rates steady and bond markets very liquid.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Pullback Stalls as More Fed Officials Strike Hawkish Tone

USD/JPY consolidates after trading to a fresh yearly high (111.12) during the previous week, but developments coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears. USD/JPY...
Businesswincountry.com

Fed’s Waller says he would not rule out 2022 rate hike

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said he has a very optimistic view of the economy, and though he declined to say when he thinks the Fed should start raising interest rates, he said it’s not impossible it could be next year. “The unemployment rate would have...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Mexico's financial stability council warns of crypto-currency risks

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial stability council on Tuesday warned that crypto-currencies are subject to great volatility and can be risky for both users and the financial sector. The council, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor and head of the banking commission, reiterated that crypto-currencies...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed’s Barkin Sees ‘Long Way to Go’ in U.S. Labor-Market Progress

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said the U.S. labor market isn’t close to its pre-pandemic levels and he wants to see much more progress before slowing central bank asset purchases. “I still think we’ve got a long way to go on the job front,” Barkin...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed's Waller: 2022 Rate Hike Possible, Wants MBS Taper First

(Reuters) -A "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year. "The unemployment rate would have to...
Businessaba.com

ABA Chief Economist: Banks in ‘Good Shape’ to Support Recovery

As the economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19, “financial institutions are in good shape” to continue providing credit to consumers and businesses, amid persistent uncertainty and rising inflation fears, American Bankers Association Chief Economist Sayee Srinivasan said today on a new episode of the Banking with Interest podcast, hosted by Rob Blackwell. He noted that GDP is expected to continue growing, but that getting unemployed workers to return to the workforce would likely continue to be a challenge.
U.S. Politicsfinextra.com

Fed official warns CBDCs could be embarrassing fad

The Federal Reserve's supervision chief has become the latest central bank bigwig to weigh in on CBDCs, comparing them to the parachute pants made famous in the 1980s by MC Hammer - a fad that could in future seem embarrassing. With some countries, most notably China, forging ahead with their...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Drops as the U.S. Central Bank’s Vagueness Continues

“Ball of confusion, oh yeah, that’s what the world is today”. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Fed’s Quarles Skeptical on Benefits of U.S. CBDC

Cautioning against “American susceptibility to boosterism and fear of missing out” leading to “occasionally impetuous, deluded crazes or fads,” Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision today raised several concerns about the purported benefits and “considerable risks” of developing a U.S. central bank digital currency. The speech comes as the Fed undertakes a wide-ranging research project on the costs and benefits of a U.S. CBDC.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

New York Fed president says crypto poses challenging questions for central banks

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams believes the emergence of cryptocurrencies poses a significant challenge to existing regulations, highlighting the ongoing discussions policymakers are having about blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. Before central banks like the Federal Reserve can issue their own CBDC, several...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, Meets July 14. Once again the June 01 RBA meeting was uneventful. No rate hikes expected until actual inflation is within the 2-3% range and supportive monetary conditions (low rates etc) are to be maintained in order to support a return to full employment and for inflation to be consistent with this target. The labour market is not expected to be tight enough to spur higher age growth (and therefore inflation with it) until 2024. So, on hold with rates until 2024 is the mantra. The RBA noted that significant outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus remain, but as more people get vaccinated this risk should fade. The RBA still sees inflation in underlying terms remaining low and underneath the central bank targets. The economic recovery is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue. The Bank’s central scenario is for GDP growth by 4.75% and 3.5% over 2022. Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected with unemployment expected to drop to around 5% by the end of this year.