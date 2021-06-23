Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld making a Pop-Tart movie for Netflix

By Andrea Tuccillo
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, a new Netflix comedy about the iconic breakfast pastries. Variety reports the comedy is inspired by one of Seinfeld’s stand-up bits where he talks about the origins of Pop-Tarts and his childhood love of them. He most recently did the routine in his 2020 comedy special, 23 Hours to Kill.

southernillinoisnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
