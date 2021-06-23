Update: Scooter Rider Killed by Amazon Turck in Van Nest

Police are still looking to identify a male scooter driver, three days after he was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery truck in Van Nest. On Tuesday, June 22, police spokeswoman, Detective Denise Moroney said the collision took place outside 1230 East Tremont Avenue, between Van Nest Avenue and Morris Park Avenue, at 7:18 p.m., on Saturday, June 19. “Police responded to a call of a person struck by a vehicle,” she said. ” Upon arrival, officers observed a male lying unconscious and unresponsive on the street in front of the location with severe trauma.”