Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Update: Scooter Rider Killed by Amazon Turck in Van Nest

By DAVID GREENE
norwoodnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are still looking to identify a male scooter driver, three days after he was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery truck in Van Nest. On Tuesday, June 22, police spokeswoman, Detective Denise Moroney said the collision took place outside 1230 East Tremont Avenue, between Van Nest Avenue and Morris Park Avenue, at 7:18 p.m., on Saturday, June 19. “Police responded to a call of a person struck by a vehicle,” she said. ” Upon arrival, officers observed a male lying unconscious and unresponsive on the street in front of the location with severe trauma.”

www.norwoodnews.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Accident#Ems#Nypd#The Norwood News#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump's company, CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in a sweeping indictment from a probe by Manhattan's district attorney into the former U.S. president and his business practices. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer...