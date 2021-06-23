Yes, Boston can have excellence and equity at its exam schools

For decades, Boston’s prestigious exam schools did a reasonably good job of balancing two aims: excellence and access. But when the courts struck down a series of racial set-asides in the late-1990s, access took a back seat. These days, just 1 in 5 students at Boston Latin School is Black or Latino, compared with about three-quarters district-wide. And while the other two exam schools, Boston Latin Academy and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, are more diverse, they are still not representative of the district as a whole.