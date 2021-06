Angler Debbie Geddes was out fishing on Lake Champlain with her husband when she reeled in a rare fish that’s got the internet buzzing, a lake trout with two mouths!. “When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on,” Debbie said. “I actually commented, ‘I hope it’s as big as it feels!’ When we got it in the boat I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!”