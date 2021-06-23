Tourist attacked with bottle on subway

Although the subway system is back to running 24 hours a day, you still can’t walk up to a station booth and hand an agent a few bucks to purchase a MetroCard. That basic transaction was suspended in March 2020, when the MTA put a pause on person-to-person cash payments. And last week, an MTA official said the agency has no plans to resume cash handling at booths — a comment the MTA quickly walked back after cries of war against low-income riders. (Eleven to 14 percent of transit customers pay cash, in most cases because they do not have bank accounts.) Another representative of the agency stressed a day later that “no decision has been made” on the issue, but the notion ignited so much outrage that elected officials are now working to make cash sales at booths permanent.