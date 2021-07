NIVEA ADMITS THAT R. KELLY TRIED TO GET WITH HER BACK IN THE DAY: In an interview with the Lip Service podcast, Nivea admitted that R. Kelly tried to talk to her when she was younger. R. Kelly worked on Nivea's 2001 hit single “Laundromat” as well as other records like “Touchin'” and “The One For Me.” The singer said, “Yes, he did. The thing is, being in the industry as a young, little girl or a young female, the industry is filled with men. Everybody's trying to talk to you, girl!”