WSU and NFL legend Jason Hanson handles unexpected questions with aplomb

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jason Kelce is a legend in Philadelphia, where he’s as famous for his Super Bowl parade speech as a 10-year career anchoring the Eagles’ offensive line. But his contract, reworked this March to ensure his return for 2021, likely points to this season being his last not only in the City of Brotherly Love but in the NFL. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kelce and the Eagles agreed to place a “poison pill”-type maneuver in his new deal, all but guaranteeing the longtime center will either be released or retire after the season. Kelce’s contract currently runs through the 2022 season, per Over The Cap, paying the four-time Pro Bowler $5.6 million in 2021 and $5.9 million in 2022. But Fowler reported Tuesday that both sides agreed this offseason that if Kelce isn’t cut or retired by June 2, 2022, the Eagles will be required to pay Kelce something like $30 million. In other words, as Fowler put it, “it’s just understood that he’s probably gonna play one more year there.”