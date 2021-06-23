Morning mail: Sydney awakes to restrictions, vaccines wasted, John McAfee dead
Good morning. Infectious disease specialists have called for greater focus on measures to prevent airborne transmission of coronavirus after the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, announced that “scarily fleeting” encounters had driven the Sydney cluster involving the highly virulent Delta variant of Covid-19. Contacts of five to 10 seconds – instead of 15 minutes previously – are believed sufficient to spread the virus, prompting tens of thousands of people to abandon school holiday trips amid a raft of border closures and new restrictions.www.theguardian.com