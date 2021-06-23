Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Morning mail: Sydney awakes to restrictions, vaccines wasted, John McAfee dead

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Infectious disease specialists have called for greater focus on measures to prevent airborne transmission of coronavirus after the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, announced that “scarily fleeting” encounters had driven the Sydney cluster involving the highly virulent Delta variant of Covid-19. Contacts of five to 10 seconds – instead of 15 minutes previously – are believed sufficient to spread the virus, prompting tens of thousands of people to abandon school holiday trips amid a raft of border closures and new restrictions.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
John Mcafee
Person
Viktor Orbán
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Guardian Australia#Nsw#Astrazeneca#Australian#Oxford#Jobkeeper#Wesley College#Australia Labor#Unesco#National Party#Liberals#Iraqi#Sas#Victorian Cross#Chinese#Apple Daily#Eu#Spanish#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
BBC
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Country
Australia
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson dismisses warning ‘hundreds of thousands’ will die from tropical diseases after aid cuts

Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that “hundreds of thousands of people” will die from tropical diseases because of his aid cuts – despite it coming from the World Health Organisation.The prime minister also refused to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite being ordered by the Commons Speaker to allow MPs to have their say.Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would lead to a staggering 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines being “burnt and destroyed” – writing off Britain’s past investment.“This one act will lead to the maiming, blinding, disruption of lives and deaths of...
Public Safetyprotocol.com

Report: John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona, according to Reuters and Spanish news media. El País reported that the cause is believed to be suicide. The Spanish High Court had ruled Wednesday that McAfee would be allowed to be extradited from Spain to the...
WorldThe Guardian

Morning mail: vaccine confusion, Queensland lockdown, Barty at Wimbledon

Good morning. Queensland is in lockdown and confusion continues for Australians seeking Covid vaccinations following the government’s backflip on AstraZeneca advice. Plus more than 200 teachers have shared their concerns with us about the state of the industry. In happier news, Australia’s Ash Barty has had success in the opening round of Wimbledon.
Public HealthFlorida Star

Three Capital Cities In Australia Is In Lockdown, Mandatory Jabs

PERTH, Australia — Three capital cities are in Covid-19 lockdown with Perth joining Sydney and Darwin after another confirmed virus case in the west. A four-day stay-at-home order for Perth and the neighboring Peel region started at midnight, just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new measures in the coronavirus battle. Aged care and quarantine workers will be compelled to […]
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Australia's outback hub goes into lockdown

The outback town of Alice Springs became the latest Australian population centre to lockdown Wednesday, as anger mounts over the country's slow coronavirus vaccine rollout. The usually busy streets of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin have fallen quiet, with millions of Australians under stay-at-home orders as the country battles multiple small outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant.
WorldTennessee Tribune

Plane Loads Of Potential New Covid-19 Cases In Australia

SYDNEY — Hundreds of aircraft passengers traveling along Australia’s east coast could have been exposed to Covid-19 after a flight attendant tested positive to the virus. Five Virgin Australia flights on June 25 and June 26 took passengers either to or from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast. “All...
HealthThe Guardian

Morning mail: AstraZeneca for under 60s, Perth in lockdown, private schools cashed in on jobkeeper

Good morning. We have all the latest updates on Australia’s ongoing Covid crisis with with rolling updates for you throughout the day. Perth and the Peel region will head into a four-day lockdown after a third Covid case was recorded in Western Australia. On Monday the number of locally acquired cases in New South Wales grew to 130, with 124 of those linked to the Bondi cluster. In Queensland, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the next 48 hours would prove crucial, as the number of local cases grew to 10. The Northern Territory health minister, Natasha Fyles, said authorities expected more cases, with the total there at six.
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: vaccine tensions rise, Bill Cosby released, Donald Rumsfeld dead

Good morning. Vaccines are again dominating headlines locally after multiple state governments directly criticised the commonwealth’s new position on the AstraZeneca vaccine, with Queensland saying it does “not want under-40s to get AstraZeneca” and Victoria accusing Scott Morrison of creating unnecessary confusion. There was no argument inside national cabinet about Morrison’s AstraZeneca advice because he didn’t flag it – state and territory leaders found out about expanded access for under-40s when they watched the prime minister’s press conference.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

John McAfee, software pioneer turned fugitive, dead at 75

John McAfee, the outlandish security software pioneer who tried to live life as a hedonistic outsider while running from a host of legal troubles, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona on Wednesday. His death came just hours after a Spanish court announced that it had approved his...
Public Healthmontanadailygazette.com

BUSTED! Top WHO Official Thanks Fauci in 2020 Email for Insisting COVID-19 Was Naturally Occurring – When BOTH Men Knew It Was A Lie

The news team over at The Gateway Pundit has been busy! For over a year, they have been reporting the evidence that COVID-19 was a bioweapon manufactured in a CCP Military Lab in Wuhan, China. They first reported on April 9, 2020 when they confirmed that Dr. Shi Zhengli ran the coronavirus program at said Wuhan lab, but only after the program was shut down IN THE USA because of a prior leak that actually killed a researcher in the lab, perhaps one who contracted the virus and later died in hospital as some more conservative news outlets have traced. See what the gang at Gateway found!
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
SpainPosted by
The Street Crypto

Antivirus Pioneer, Crypto Devotee John McAfee, 75, Found Dead

Antivirus and cybersecurity software creator John McAfee, 75, has been found dead in his Barcelona prison cell after the Spanish high court approved his extradition to the U.S. on charges of tax evasion. Indications are that he died by suicide, according to the Catalan justice department, which confirmed reports of...
ScienceBoston Globe

Soviets once denied an anthrax leak, and US scientists backed the story

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Patients with unexplained pneumonias started showing up at hospitals; within days, dozens were dead. The secret police seized doctors’ records and ordered them to keep silent. US spies picked up clues about a lab leak, but local authorities had a more mundane explanation: contaminated meat. It took...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

New Rescue Package For Covid-hit Firms In Australian State

SYDNEY — Small businesses struggling through Sydney’s lockdown will be eligible for grants and the state’s voucher program will be extended under a rescue package from the New South Wales government. “Our message today to every business and every person right across New South Wales is that we have got...