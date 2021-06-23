Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KC Chiefs announce reopening of training camp to fans in St. Joseph

By Matt Conner
arrowheadaddict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs have announced that training camp is back to normal—at least at the macro level—with fans able to attend in St. Joseph, MO. A global pandemic due to COVID-19 was responsible for shutting down last year’s training camp, at least in any typical sense for Chiefs Kingdom, which meant that the team’s agreement to use the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joe was postponed. That also meant the general public was not allowed to add the preseason festivities to their summer plans.

arrowheadaddict.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Weather#American Football#Kc Chiefs#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bears Planning on Fans for Training Camp

The Bears are officially planning to bring fans to the new Halas Hall in Lake Forest for the first time. In a letter to the team's season ticket holders on Wednesday, team president and CEO Ted Phillips made the announcement along with another letting fans know they've been given the OK for 100% seating capacity at Soldier Field.
NFLPosted by
B105

Minnesota Vikings Announce Plans for 61st Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings are ready to welcome back fans to training camp this year. The Vikings had to do a closed training camp last season due to the pandemic, but the 61st training camp in Vikings history and the fourth at TCO Performance Center will have 14 practices open to the public this year, starting on Wednesday, July 28th.
NFLdrgnews.com

Vikings To Allow Fans At Training Camp

EAGAN, MN – Fans will be allowed to attend practices at Vikings’ training camp. Most will be free, but there will be a charge for a night practice at the end of July, an August scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium and joint practices with the Broncos. Tickets will go on...
NFLPosted by
Hays Post

Missouri Western officials optimistic about return of Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The city of St. Joseph and Missouri Western State University will soon know for sure what the Kansas City Chiefs’ plan is for training camp. The NFL has given the green light for all 32 teams to travel to their training camp sites this summer. Fans will also be allowed to watch as long as state and local protocols are followed.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full schedule for Chiefs' 2021 training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for their annual training camp practices. Training camp will run from July 28 through August 18, with various events such as two exclusive season ticket holder days, alumni day, Gatorade junior training camp, family fun day and military appreciation day.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL teams will be permitted to host fans at training camp

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed this week to a new set of COVID protocols for the 2021 season. For fans, the most important details is in regards to training camp. Per a memo leaked by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, teams will be permitted to host fans at training camp for the first time since 2019.
kjo1055.com

St. Joseph Sports Commission Announces first Area Hall of Fame Class

Legendary Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder. Nine-year NFL veteran and Nebraska football legend Mike Rucker. Ten-year MLB veteran Byron Browne. These are just a few of the local legends included in the first ever St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Class, which was unveiled by the St. Joseph Sports Commission Thursday.
NFLfox8tv.com

No Training Camp at St. Vincent

For the Second Year in a Row, the Steelers will not hold their Training Camp at Saint Vincent College. The Black and Gold tradition has been placed on hold yet another year because of the COVID Pandemic. The NFL denied the Team’s request to hold Training Camp in Latrobe due to COVID-19 Protocols. The Team will instead split time at both Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chiefs look ahead to training camp after successful offseason program

Jun. 22—Offseason programs have come and gone for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team looks ahead to training camp, looking to keep the momentum of a good minicamp. "I thought it went well," head coach Andy Reid said. "I liked the attitude of the guys. They came in ready to work, and that's what they did."
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Chiefs release training camp details

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– After a temporary relocation to Kansas City for the club’s 2020 training camp due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic. Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri,...
NFLchatsports.com

BBR: Isaiah Hodgins will be a 2021 training camp favorite for Bills fans

Every year, fans of the Buffalo Bills gravitate towards a player or two heading into training camp. Usually it is a late-round draft pick, or a UDFA, who becomes a fan favorite heading into camp. Thanks to a strong performance during OTAs, this year’s camp favorite appears to be former...
NFLKSIS Radio

The Chiefs Will Welcome the Public At Their Camp in St. Joe

The Kansas City Chiefs will open training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Wednesday, July 28 and the public is invited. The team announced their training camp plans on the Chiefs website on Thursday. All practices are scheduled to start at 9:15 AM CDT and admission is free for most practices, although Missouri Western State University will be charging a $5.00 admission fee for the practices on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, August 8. The University will also be charging a $5.00 parking fee for most practices.
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Chargers welcome fans back to practices as training camp dates are announced

The Chargers will welcome back fans to training camp, which opens July 28 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. NFL camps were closed to the public in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators will need to pre-register for the free tickets. More information can be found...
NFLkq2.com

Local restaurants ready for return of Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. Joseph, Mo.) The question no longer looms about where the Kansas City Chiefs will Train for the summer. The Chiefs officially announcing Wednesday that they will return to St. Joseph and Missouri Western for Training Camp. For those in St. Joe, the return of training camp is a big...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: Six training camp matchups we can’t wait to watch

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures after a play in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Now that we...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts announce return to Grand Park for training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will return to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for training camp, the team announced Friday. Though it was expected that the Colts were going to return to their training camp site, it hadn’t yet been announced before Friday. Now that it has, it’s official that the team will be going through a relatively normal training camp.