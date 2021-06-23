KC Chiefs announce reopening of training camp to fans in St. Joseph

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that training camp is back to normal—at least at the macro level—with fans able to attend in St. Joseph, MO. A global pandemic due to COVID-19 was responsible for shutting down last year’s training camp, at least in any typical sense for Chiefs Kingdom, which meant that the team’s agreement to use the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joe was postponed. That also meant the general public was not allowed to add the preseason festivities to their summer plans.