On anniversary of WSU's first College World Series team we wake the echoes of two-sport phenom Gene Conley

For the 15th time in league history, the ACC will be represented in Omaha for the College World Series. This will be the 10th time during that time frame that multiple teams will be there. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Virginia Cavaliers will be playing for the sports richest prize. Both ACC teams needed to go three games to get the job done and both series wins were in dramatic fashion. For the Wolfpack, they would take down the tournament number one overall seed, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Virginia needed three games to eliminate Dallas Baptist. Here is a look at how they arrived at this point and what is ahead for both teams.