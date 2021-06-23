On anniversary of WSU's first College World Series team we wake the echoes of two-sport phenom Gene Conley

Record: 35-18 Location: Raleigh, North Carolina. Career record: 1,148-762 (924-549 at NCSU) The Wolfpack did something no other team in this year’s College World Series field did: won both the regional and super regional on the road. N.C. State swept through the regional at Louisiana Tech, including a pair of wins over the host Bulldogs. Right fielder Devonte Brown, the regional’s most valuable player, drove in seven runs in the three games in Ruston. The Wolfpack followed that up by handing top-ranked Arkansas its first series loss of the season, taking two of three from the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. N.C. State lost the opening game 21-2 and bounced back with a pair of one-run wins. Jose Torres hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth of the deciding game to give the Wolfpack their first Omaha trip since 2013.